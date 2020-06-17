Torra: "Cridaré els ciutadans a les urnes quan tinguem encarrilades totes les solucions per sortir de la crisi"

"Cridaré els ciutadans a les urnes quan tinguem encarrilades totes les solucions per sortir de la crisi". El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha reiterat que convocarà eleccions un cop s'hagi encarat la recuperació de la pandèmia. Durant la sessió de control en el ple del Parlament d'aquest dimecres, el cap del Govern ha replicat així una nova petició dels comuns perquè convoqui ja la cita electoral, de la mà de la presidenta de Catalunya en Comú - Podem, Jéssica Albiach.



La sessió també ha servit per viure un nou capítol de la pugna, cada cop menys soterrada, que mantenen JxCat i ERC. Torra i el líder parlamentari d'ERC, Sergi Sabrià, s'han reclamat mútuament unitat. Sabrià ha urgit Torra a "seure" i "traçar una estratègia conjunta" per "donar resposta" a la "intromissió judicial" del Suprem, davant la possible inhabilitació del president del Govern. El diputat republicà ha advertit que "la unitat no es proclama, s'exerceix", i ha preguntat a Torra "per què costa tant" fer passes "junts", en una nova petició d'ERC per acordar la data de les eleccions.



A la rèplica, Torra ha recuperat la seva aposta per celebrar un referèndum "el més ràpidament possible", que ja va proposar com a reacció a la sentència de l'1-O: "La mantinc, jo soc aquí. Hi és tota la cambra? És la pregunta". El president del Govern ha recordat que la cambra va votar a favor d'una resolució que apostava per aconseguir un "gran acord polític" per exercir l'autodeterminació "el més ràpidament possible". En aquesta línia, Torra ha reiterat que ell encara se situa en aquest escenari: "Jo mantinc la proposta. Com ens posem d'acord? Hem de seguir avançant, sempre".

