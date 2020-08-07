Torra: "Només hi ha dues sortides. L'abdicació de Felip VI i un referèndum sobre la monarquia"

BARCELONA
El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha reclamat que davant la marxa de del rei Joan Carles I "només hi ha dues sortides: l'abdicació de Felip VI i un referèndum sobre la monarquia". Ho ha fet durant el ple monogràfic que se celebra aquest divendres per debatre sobre la fugida de l'emèrit, que s'ha retardat pràcticament dues hores degut al desacord de l'oposició sobre la seva convocatòria. Finalment, la Mesa del Parlament l'ha aprovat i ha començat al voltant de la una del migdia amb la intervenció de Torra. "Cap institució democràtica no hauria de mirar cap a una altra banda, no hi ha cap interès superior que ho justifiqui", ha afirmat el president en relació a la marxa de Joan Carles I.
Torra ha criticat que PSOE i Unides Podem hagin "facilitat" i "emparat" la marxa, en les seves paraules, i ha recordat que la responsabilitat de les accions d'un govern recau sobre el conjunt dels seus membres: "Lúnica resposta possible per part dels membres del Govern [espanyol] en desacord és que dimiteixin", ha reblat, en referència a les veus crítiques, entre les quals les del vicepresident Pablo Iglesias.
(Seguirà ampliació)
