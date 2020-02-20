Torra descarta iniciar la taula de diàleg el dia 24 i proposa fer-ho demà, diumenge o els dies 26, 27 o 28

L’endemà que Pedro Sánchez proposés que la taula de diàleg entre governs per abordar el conflicte polític català arrenqués el proper dilluns, dia 24, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha descartat aquesta data per "raons de caràcter personal i privat de la meva agenda". En una carta que li ha enviat al president espanyol, i que ha avançat Rac 1, Torra afegeix que "la meva disposició a reunir-nos com més aviat millor és completa" i, de fet, proposa com a dates alternatives per iniciar la taula de diàleg demà mateix, aquest diumenge, o el dimecres, dijous o divendres de la setmana vinent, és a dir, els dies 26, 27 o 28 de febrer.



La data del 24 havia estat pactada entre ERC i el PSOE, en concret entre Gabriel Rufián i Adriana Lastra -portaveu dels socialistes- com a resposta al que consideraven bloqueig des de la Generalitat. Ja el mateix dimecres va transcendir que Torra estava molest per la "unilateralitat" amb la qual, segons el seu parer, havia actuat el Govern espanyol. Això també queda clar en la missiva, on el president català hi diu que "lamento que aquest diàleg no comenci amb bon peu. Fer propostes de data de reunió a través dels mitjans de comunicació, sense haver-les pactat abans en l’agenda de les dues parts, no és la manera de mostrar que es vol un diàleg honest i fructífer".

En el text, Torra afegeix que a nivell de continguts la delegació catalana vol que a la taula s’abordi el "reconeixement i exercici del dret d’autodeterminació de Catalunya" i la "fi de la repressió, amnistia i reparació", mentre que per afavorir la negociació demana un calendari de treball, un "sistema de validació i proposta de mediació internacional" i el "reconeixement de totes les parts en conflicte, incloent exili i presó". JxCat exigeix el mediador internacional, una demanda que el PSOE no contempla.

