El president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, exigirà "responsabilitats" al Ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, per les "accions intolerables" i els "comportaments inacceptables" de membres de la Guàrdia Civil i la Policia Nacional contra periodistes, polítics independentistes o ciutadans que demanen l'alliberament dels presos polítics.



En una visita al barri de Gràcia, acompanyat dels diputats Josep Costa i Eduard Pujol, Torra ha assenyalat que al seu govern li preocupa "moltíssim" que "hi hagi hagut policies que hagin agredit a ciutadans, com per exemple al fotògraf Jordi Borràs, o que hagin insultat i escopit a diputats catalans", informa l'agència EFE.

Així mateix, ha assenyalat que aquest dissabte els Mossos d'Esquadra van identificar un agent de la Guàrdia Civil com un dels integrants d'un grup que havia planificat la retirada de llaços grocs i altres símbols de diversos municipis de les Terres de l'Ebre.



El president català ha insistit que "no podem permetre que s'insulti, ataqui, ni agredeixi a diputats catalans ni a ciutadans i, per tant, li demanarem explicacions".

"Aquests últims mesos –i m’atreveixo a dir aquestes últimes setmanes– hem vist un increment notable de les agressions, amenaces, intimidacions i de la violència feixista a casa nostra", ja va denunciar a principis del mes d'agost el president de la Generalitat en un article en el qual animava "els lluitadors per la democràcia i la llibertat de tots els pobles de l’estat espanyol a combatre conjuntament aquesta xacra històrica que mai no acaba de morir".









