Torra expressa la seva "preocupació" a l'Estat per les agressions de policies a diputats d'Esquerra i a Jordi Borràs

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha enviat una carta a la delegada del govern central a Catalunya, Teresa Cunillera, per expressar-li la seva "preocupació" davant els insults que els dipuats d'Esquerra Republicana, Josep Maria Jové i Jenn Díaz, van rebre per part d'un policia nacional a la seu de la Via Laietana de Barcelona. Torra també es refereix a l'agressió que va patir el fotoperiodista Jordi Borras per part d'un inspector amb un rang considerablement alt de la comissaria de la Verneda.

He enviat aquesta carta a la delegada @tcunillera per expressar-li la meva preocupació per fets com els insults a @jmjovellado i a @JnnDiaz i el tuit que justificava l’atac a @jordiborras. També vull saber quines mesures s'han pres ja.



Llegiu la carta a: https://t.co/SqHB1iSOFI pic.twitter.com/wG0rvsjgO5 — Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) 9 de agosto de 2018

A la carta, el president català denuncia, en concret, el tuit que el secretari de la Unión de Oficiales de la Guardia Civil (UO), Juan Ramon Manzanares, va fer en to sarcàstic sobre l'agressió contra Borras. Torra considera que "davant d'agressions" com aquestes, "responen d'una manera que, com a responsables públics, no hauríem de permetre".

El periodista fue por lana y salió trasquilado... trolete — UO Juanra Manzanares (@manzanaresjr) 8 de agosto de 2018

Amb aquesta carta, demana a Cunillera que traslladi la seva "preocupació" als responsables de la Policia Nacional i la Guàrdia Civil de Catalunya per "justificar coductes contràries a la convivència de la ciutadania". Aquí podeu llegir la carta sencera: