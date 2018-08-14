Torra ofereix els ports de Palamós, Vilanova i la Geltrú i Sant Carles de la Ràpita perquè l'Aquarius desembarqui

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha ofert avui els ports de Palamós (Baix Empordà), Vilanova i la Geltrú (Garraf) i Sant Carles de la Ràpita (Montsià) com a opcions perquè els 141 immigrants que va rescatar el Aquarius davant les costes de Líbia divendres passat puguin desembarcar.



A través de Twitter, Torra ha informat que ha demanat a Ports de la Generalitat, dependent del departament de Territori i Sostenibilitat, que el vaixell Aquarius sigui acollit en un d'aquests tres ports, que es troben "sota l'autoritat del Govern de Catalunya", perquè les persones rescatades puguin desembarcar "amb totes les garanties".

"Catalunya sempre serà terra d'acolliment", ha destacat Torra, després que ahir el Govern central advertís que Espanya "no és el port més segur" pel Aquarius, perquè no és "el més proper segons l'establert en el dret internacional".



En un altre tuit, el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha reafirmat que el Govern manté el "compromís" d'oferir els ports de la Generalitat per "acollir el Aquarius i les 141 persones rescatades que hi ha a bord. Davant l'Europa fortalesa, l'Europa casa comuna".