Torra prepara una imminent remodelació del Govern

Tot i que la legislatura catalana encara la seva recta final -de fet, ho fa des de fa mesos-, Quim Torra estaria preparant una remodelació imminent del Govern. Si més no, això és el que ha avançatLa Vanguardia i ha pogut confirmar Públic de fonts del Palau de la Generalitat. El rotatiu informa que en concret serien rellevats tres consellers: Miquel Buch, titular d'Interior; Mariàngela Vilallonga, que està al capdavant de Cultura; i Àngels Chacón, que lidera Empresa. La crisi de Govern arribaria just després de la ruptura entre el PDeCAT i Junts per Catalunya. De fet, Chacón és l'única representant del PDeCAT que es manté en la primera línia de l'Executiu català i és la persona que sona com a hipotètica candidata de la formació presidida per David Bonvehí a les futures eleccions al Parlament.



Una altra interpretació de la remodelació del Govern, si finalment es confirma, és que Torra pretén allunyar l'avançament electoral, que li reclama l'oposició i també, tot i que amb una intensitat diferent, ERC. Ara bé, si el proper 17 de setembre el Tribunal Suprem confirma la inhabilitació del president dictada pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya pel cas dels llaços grocs, aleshores s'activarà el compte enrere d'uns comicis que, com a tard, se celebrarien al cap de quatre mesos.

