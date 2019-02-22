Público
Torra rememora l'exili de Lluís Companys amb l'exlehendakari Juan José Ibarretxe

El president s'ha desplaçat amb l'exdirigent basc al Mas Perxés, a Agullana (Girona), on Companys i el president basc durant la República, Juan Antonio Aguirre,  es van refugiar abans d'exiliar-se. Torra diu que "la llibertat d'expressió, concentració, protesta i manifestació" va ser ridiculitzada durant el judici al procés.

El president Quim Torra i l'exlehendakari Juan José Ibarretxe.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, va veure ahir en el judici al 'procés' com "la llibertat d'expressió, concentració, protesta i manifestació" era "menyspreada" i "gairebé ridiculitzada", segons ha manifestat durant una visita a Girona al costat del exlehendakari Juan José Ibarretxe.

Torra ha acudit al costat d'Ibarretxe a la masia del municipi d'Agullana, on es va refugiar l'expresident català Lluís Companys abans de dirigir-se a l'exili acompanyat pel seu homòleg basc, José Antonio Aguirre, que ja havia abandonat Espanya però que va tornar per a prestar-li ajuda.

Torra ha aprofitat la trobada, que inclou un passeig pel camí que van recórrer Companys i Aguirre, per referir-se al judici al 'procés' que se celebra al Tribunal Suprem i realitzar aquesta crítica. Quim Torra considera que cadascú ha de veure "de quin costat està" i ha assenyalat que ells ho estan "de la defensa dels drets dels individus i els col·lectius nacionals" davant d'"aquells que tenen una concepció autoritària del que ha de ser un Estat de dret".

Torra ha enaltit al costat d'Ibarretxe els llaços d'unió entre Catalunya i el País Basc i ha subratllat que els "ideals" que han defensat conjuntament ho continuaran fent "sempre fins al final i les últimes conseqüències".

