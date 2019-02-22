Torra rememora l'exili de Lluís Companys amb l'exlehendakari Juan José Ibarretxe

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, va veure ahir en el judici al 'procés' com "la llibertat d'expressió, concentració, protesta i manifestació" era "menyspreada" i "gairebé ridiculitzada", segons ha manifestat durant una visita a Girona al costat del exlehendakari Juan José Ibarretxe.



Torra ha acudit al costat d'Ibarretxe a la masia del municipi d'Agullana, on es va refugiar l'expresident català Lluís Companys abans de dirigir-se a l'exili acompanyat pel seu homòleg basc, José Antonio Aguirre, que ja havia abandonat Espanya però que va tornar per a prestar-li ajuda.



Torra ha aprofitat la trobada, que inclou un passeig pel camí que van recórrer Companys i Aguirre, per referir-se al judici al 'procés' que se celebra al Tribunal Suprem i realitzar aquesta crítica. Quim Torra considera que cadascú ha de veure "de quin costat està" i ha assenyalat que ells ho estan "de la defensa dels drets dels individus i els col·lectius nacionals" davant d'"aquells que tenen una concepció autoritària del que ha de ser un Estat de dret".



Torra ha enaltit al costat d'Ibarretxe els llaços d'unió entre Catalunya i el País Basc i ha subratllat que els "ideals" que han defensat conjuntament ho continuaran fent "sempre fins al final i les últimes conseqüències".