Torra i Puigdemont demanen a Sánchez que aprofiti "l'oportunitat" que es presenta aquesta tardor

Amb l'inici de curs a la catonada, el president de la Generalitat Quim Torra i l'expresident a l'exili, Carles Puigdemont, s'han reunit a la localitat de Waterloo, a Bèlgica, on Puigdemont té el seu domicili. A sobre la taula dels dos presidents, hi ha el proper 11 de setembre i totes les dates assenyalades de l'independentisme, marcades pel primer aniversari del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre. Com ja és habitual, Torra ha dissenyat la seva estratègia de la mà de Puigdemont, amb comunicació "diària", com ha expressat de nou avui.



"Tenim un trimestre que, si mirem al cel, hi veiem molts núvols negres", ha dit Carles Puigdemont. Segons l'antic president, aquesta propera tardor pot suposar "una oportunitat" pel nou govern espanyol "si la llegeix bé", que de ben segur les institucions catalanes aprofitaran", ha dit. Per la seva banda, Torra ha reiterat que aquesta tardor "l'hem de veure ni viure de manera nostàlgica", sinó que s'ha de "reivindicar" amb l'objectiu "d'implantar la república". En aquesta línia, una de les qüestions principals que han treballat els dos presidents és l'activació del Consell de la República la setmana vinent, organització a l'exili formada pels membres de l'anterior govern amb la funció d'implementar la independència.



Tan Torra com Puigdemont també s'han referit a la polèmica al voltant dels llaços grocs, després que la Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya hagi decidit investigar els Mossos d'Esquadra per les identificacions a grups de persones que retiren simbologia pels presos al carrer. L'expresident ha enviat un missatge "a tots aquells que han creat una ingenieria de confrontació", dels quals considera que estan "intentant construir una narrativa" que no correspon als fets: "El poble català mai caura en la provocació i en la violència", ha dit. "Ens agrada utilitzar l'espai públic en el debat polític. Abandonin tota l'esperança d'alimentar aquesta ficció", ha afegit.



També s'ha parlat sobre la defensa de l'Estat al magistrat Pablo Llarena davant la justícia belga, on els polítics catalans exiliats han interposat una denúncia particular contra el jutge que instrueix la macrocausa contra l'independentisme: "Seria un precedent gravíssim que el govern espanyol pagui la defensa jurídica d'un ciutadà espanyol que té una demanda particular", ha dit Puigdemont. Torra també ha criticat la decisió del govern socialista: "Recordar de nou que aquest es un conflicte polític que necessita decisions polítiques. Reclamem a Sánchez que expliqui quin és el seu projecte polític per Catalunya".



