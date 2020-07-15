Torrent demana perseverar en el diàleg amb l'Estat tot i l'escàndol per l'espionatge a polítics independentistes

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha demanat seguir apostant per la "radicalitat democràtica", tot i l'escàndol d'espionatge polític contra ell i altres personalitats polítiques independentistes. Ras i curt, manté l'aposta del seu partit, ERC, per la taula de diàleg entre governs per abordar el conflicte polític. Així ho ha anunciat en una compareixença organitzada per ERC, en què també hi havia el líder dels republicans a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, el president del grup parlamentari, Sergi Sabrià, i la secretària general adjunta i portaveu del partit, Marta Vilalta. Torrent ha afirmat que, tot i que sigui una posició dura personalment, cal insistir en la via del diàleg i en la taula de negociació: "A mi el que em demanaria el cos és que no ens podem reunir amb un Govern espanyol amb el qual s'ha produït aquest fet, però això seria un error polític".



Torrent, al qual li van punxar el mòbil i espiar les comunicacions durant el 2019 mitjançant un software -el programa Pegasus- de l'empresa israeliana NSO que només pot ser contractat per governs, ha afirmat que aquest cas evidencia que es tracta d'una causa general contra l'independentisme: "Això no es tracta de l'Ernest Maragall, el Roger Torrent o l'Anna Gabriel. Es traca d'una qüestió de caràcter general i d'una persecució política al moviment". El president del Parlament ha dit mantenir-se a l'expectativa per veure quina serà la resposta des de l'Estat: "En el cas del Watergate als Estats Units, va dimitir un president. Com respondrà la democràcia espanyola? Aquesta és una situació incompatible amb un Estat de dret".

El líder del grup municipal d'ERC a Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, compareix per valorar l'escàndol dels espionatges polítics a líders independentistes. ERC

Per altra banda, Ernest Maragall ha afirmat que es tracta d'una "actuació dirigida i coordinada contra el moviment independentista" i ha destacat que a ell el van intervenir per vigilar la figura del conseller d'Exteriors del Govern, càrrec que ocupava quan el van espiar. El cap de files d'ERC a Barcelona ha assenyalat directament diverses institucions del Govern espanyol: "Al darrere hi ha almenys el Ministeri de Defensa i el CNI, el Miniteri d'Interior i el Ministeri d'Exteriors, tant del PP com del PSOE".



Per això, Maragall ha instat a "arribar fins al final" en les investigacions judicials per aquest cas d'espionatge polític i ha instat al moviment independentista a perseverar: "Això és un atac sistèmic contra les institucions del nostre país. Estem obligats, no només a prosseguir amb les nostres aspiracions de llibertat, sinó a guanyar".

