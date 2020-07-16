Estàs llegint: Torrent i Maragall es querellaran contra l'exdirector del CNI Félix Sanz Roldán per espionatge polític

Público
Público
guerra brutaa

Torrent i Maragall es querellaran contra l'exdirector del CNI Félix Sanz Roldán per espionatge polític

L'advocat de tots dos dirigents d'ERC, Andreu Van den Eynde, ha assegurat que la querella va en contra de Roldán perquè "és qui controlava tota l'activitat del CNI". L'advocat afirma que la presentaran "imminentment" i s'ha mostrat convençut que es tracta d'un cas d'espionatge d'estat contra l'independentisme.

El líder del grup municipal d'ERC a Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, i el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, al Parlament de Catalunya moments abans de comparèixer en una roda de premsa per valorar l'espionatge polític del qual han estat víctimes. ERC
El líder del grup municipal d'ERC a Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, i el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, al Parlament de Catalunya moments abans de comparèixer en una roda de premsa per valorar l'espionatge polític del qual han estat víctimes. ERC

barcelona

Actualizado:

públic

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, i el diputat i exconseller d'Exteriors, Ernest Maragall, presentaran una querella contra qui era el màxim responsable del Centre Nacional d’Intel·ligència (CNI) l’any 2019, Felix Sanz Roldán, arran del cas d’espionatge del qual han estat víctimes mitjançant la intromissió de Pegasus als seus telèfons mòbils.

L'advocat de Torrent i Maragall, Andreu Van den Eynde, ha explicat a Rac 1 que la querella va en contra de Roldán perquè "és qui controlava tota l'activitat del CNI". I tot i no concretar la data de la presentació de la querella, ha assegurat que serà de manera "imminent". Van den Eynde s'ha mostrat convençut que es tracta d'un cas d'espionatge d'estat contra l'independentisme.

Público ha revelat les proves documentals que el DAO de la Policia Nacional, Eugeni Pino, va adquirir il·legalment a Rayzone Group Lid (amb seu a Tel Aviv i relacionat amb el Grup NSO israelià) el sistema secret d'alta tecnologia Pegasus amb el qual Villarejo va fer els enregistraments de l'Operació Catalunya. En un mail des d'un compte pantalla, Pino va especificar: "Per passar el material de manera segura, s'ha d'utilitzar l'aeroport de Madrid i després portar-lo a Barcelona".

Etiquetas
El Quinze 41

selección público