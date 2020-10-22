Totes les comunitats, excepte Madrid i Euskadi, aproven el pla de Sanitat i s'ajorna la decisió sobre el toc de queda

El Consell Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salut ha aprovat el pla del Ministeri de Sanitat amb indicadors, nivells de risc i mesures comunes per a tot l'Estat. És el document més important de la pandèmia. Els experts porten demanant-lo des de l'abril i, malgrat que arriba tard, serà molt útil en els pròxims mesos. Segons uns llindars comuns, una zona passarà a estar en un fase de risc o una altra. Hi ha quatre nivells de risc més la nova normalitat. Per a cada fase també s'estableixen una sèrie de mesures que s'han de dur a terme. No hi ha hagut, no obstant això, un acord sobre el toc de queda en tot el país.



Aquest document proposat per Sanitat, l'esborrany del qual es va conèixer dijous passat, ha estat secundat per tots les comunitats autonòmiques menys Madrid i Euskadi. Totes dues regions s'han abstingut en la votació, segons confirmen a Públic diverses fonts presents en la reunió.

El principal problema per a les comunitats autònomes per a arribar a un acord sobre el toc de queda té a veure amb l'estat d'alarma. Tot i que hi ha excepcions, no volen que es decreti a les seves regions encara que la majoria d'elles donen suport a aquest confinament nocturn. Tampoc hi ha hagut acord sobre l'extensió ja que comunitats com Castella-la Manxa o Madrid han demanat que es decreti a tot el país i hi ha altres regions, entre les quals Catalunya i Euskadi, que creuen que ha de fixar-se per zones.

