El trànsit de l'àrea metropolitana de Barcelona puja un 8% respecte dimarts passat

El trànsit de l'àrea metropolitana de Barcelona ha pujat fins a les 15.30 hores d'aquest dimarts un 8% en relació a dimarts passat, quan ja hi havia el confinament total, mentre que ha baixat més d'un 73% respecte a un dia previ a l’estat d’alarma pel coronavirus. En concret, segons les dades del Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT), el trànsit de sortida ha augmentat un 6,3% respecte a dimarts passat, i el d'entrada un 9,8%. Respecte a un dimarts normal, abans de l'estat d'alarma, el trànsit de sortida ha disminuït un 72,8% i el d'entrada un 74,4%.

Aquest mateix dimarts, el conseller d'Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, ha anunciat que s'incrementaran els controls policials per evitar els desplaçaments a segones residències durant el que queda de Setmana Santa, ja que han constatat que han augmentat en les últimes hores. En aquest sentit, ha considerat que trencar el confinament per anar a aquests llocs suposa un "acte d'insolidaritat absolut" perquè posa en risc la salut pública de les persones. El conseller ha manifestat que "he demanat a Mossos que no només intensifiquin controls policials sinó que s'incrementi la pressió contra totes les persones que trenquin el confinament, una actitud insolidària i irresponsable".



D’altra banda, hi ha uns 2.000 agents dels Mossos d’Esquadra que estan ara mateix fora de serveix a causa del coronavirus, segons ha avançat Nació Digital. Un centenar ha donat positiu i la resta estan aïllats perquè o bé tenen símptomes o han estat en contacte amb algun positiu. Per tot plegat, hi ha hagut crítiques sindicals per la manca de material de protecció i el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha instat Interior a proporcional material als agents, a més de fer tests als agents amb símptomes o que hagin estat en contacte amb altres positius.

