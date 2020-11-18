Estàs llegint: Treball atura totes les ajudes per revisar-les i evitar col·lapses com el dels autònoms

Treball atura totes les ajudes per revisar-les i evitar col·lapses com el dels autònoms

Ho anuncia a poques hores de l'obertura d'una convocatòria d'ajudes pel sector cultural. El Departament afirma que es mantindran però que es modificaran els mecanismes d'atorgament perquè no sigui per ordre de presentació de la sol·licitud.

El conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir el Homrani. - PARLAMENT

BARCELONA

PÚBLIC

La conselleria de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies ha aturat totes les convocatòries d'ajudes per tal de revisar-les i evitar que es repeteixin situacions polèmiques com la dels subsidis per autònoms, que es van esgotar en tan sols dos dies i va desembocar en acusacions entre aquest Departament i el d'Empresa i Coneixement pel col·lapse generat a la pàgina web. La decisió es produeix a poques hores de l'obertura d'una convocatòria d'ajudes pel sector cultural. L'objectiu és modificar els mecanismes d'atorgament per tal que no s'adjudiquin per ordre de presentació, una de les raons que va generar més polèmica.

En un comunicat, el Departament ha assegurat que els ajuts "es mantindran" però que estan estudiant "un nou mecanisme" per adjudicar-los. "En els propers dies s’abordarà, també amb els sectors afectats, quina és aquesta nova via perquè els diners puguin arribar a les persones que els necessiten com abans millor", han afirmat.

La decisió es produeix dos dies després que el conseller Chakir el Homrani decidís remodelar el conjunt de la cúpula del Departament per respondre a les últimes polèmiques, i que ha defensat davant les crítiques de l'oposició argumentant que són per "reforçar i renovar".

