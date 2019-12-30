Una trentena de membres dels CDR es manifesten davant la seu d'ERC contra el pacte d'investidura

Una trentena de persones s'han manifestat aquest matí davant la seu d'ERC a Barcelona convocades pels CDR. Els concentrats s'han mostrat en contra de l'acord entre el PSOE i els republicans per facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.
Els activistes han defensat que "els seus vots no estan en venda" i han demanat a ERC que "deixi de pactar amb el 155" a crits de "no us vengueu a canvi de res".
Davant la seu d'ERC— CDR SagreraNavasCongrés (@Cdr_nv_sg_cgr) December 30, 2019
Volem dialogar per dir que els nostres vots no tenen preu i que deixin de pactar amb el 155
La resposta: els @mossos identificant#laforçadelagent#cdrenxarxa pic.twitter.com/92ru92vehW
La manifestació ha estat custodiada per dues patrulles dels Mossos d'Esquadra que únicament s'han apropat per advertir-los que la protesta ha de ser notificada. Els CDR asseguren per les xarxes socials que alguns dels concentrats han estat identificats.
