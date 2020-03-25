Tres morts més a la residència d'Olesa de Montserrat eleven a 12 el total de víctimes de coronavirus

Tres morts més a la residència Santa Oliva d'Olesa de Montserrat (Baix Llobregat) eleven a 12 les víctimes mortals de coronavirus en aquest centre. Així ho ha comunicat l'Ajuntament del municipi, i ha afegit que hi ha sis residents més positius pel virus ingressats a l'hospital. A la residència Sant Agustí, també a Olesa, no s'han detectat casos nous més enllà dels quatre ingressats per coronavirus.

Un total de 212 persones han donat positiu per coronavirus en una setantena de residències de Catalunya, tan públiques com privades.

Aquest dilluns, l'alcalde del municipi, Miquel Riera, va urgir la Generalitat a prendre "mesures extraordinàries" i actuar a la residència Santa Oliva, davant la situació "límit" que es viu al centre per la falta de recursos humans i materials.

La Fiscalia obre una investigació

Aquest dimarts, la Fiscalia va obrir una investigació per aclarir les circumstàncies de les morts tant a la residència d'Olesa de Montserrat com a la de Capellades (Anoia) on hi ha hagut 13 morts. Ambdues estan a prop de la Conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades pel coronavirus a Catalunya. Un total de 212 persones han donat positiu per coronavirus en una setantena de residències de Catalunya, tan públiques com privades.



La Fiscalia va anunciar les investigacions l'endemà que la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, assegurés que els membres de les Forces Armades van trobar a residències de gent gran persones mortes als llits. Robles va avisar que seran "implacables i contundents" contra aquest tipus d'accions.

