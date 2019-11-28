El Tribunal de Comptes cita el Govern de Puigdemont per l'organització de l'1-O

El Tribunal de Comptes ha citat a declarar pel pròxim 28 de gener tots els membres del Govern de la Generalitat que encapçalava Carles Puigdemont pels costos associats al referèndum de l’1-O. La citació arriba a conseqüència d'una denúncia de Societat Civil Catalana (SCC) davant la institució, que també compareixerà durant la vista, a més de la Fiscalia i l'Advocacia de l'Estat.



Més enllà de Puigdemont i l’aleshores vicepresident, Oriol Junqueras, el Tribunal de Comptes ha citat tots els consellers durant l’1-O, a més d’altres càrrecs polítics com l'exportaveu del Govern Neus Munté, l'exsecretari de Comunicació Antoni Molons, l'exsecretari de Presidència Joaquim Nin i l'exdelegat del Govern a la Unió Europea Amadeu Altafaj, entre altres. En total, són 27 càrrecs vinculats a l'executiu que va impulsar el referèndum.

Un cop notificada la resolució, els citats tenen 10 dies hàbils per presentar al·legacions i aportar documents que creguin que s'han de tenir en compte. També poden interposar un recurs en un termini de cinc dies que no té caràcter suspensiu. Segons l'Agència Europa Press, el Tribunal de Comptes demanarà que es pagui o s'avali la liquidació provisional que es fixi dels costos de l'1-O i, en cas de no fer-se, es procediria a un embargament de béns.



Carles Puigdemont ja s'ha posicionat al respecte mitjançant les xarxes socials en clau irònica. L'expresident ha criticat que la citació l'hagi arribat anomenant-lo com a "Don" en comptes de "Molt Honorable Senyor", terminologia utilitzada en l'àmbit institucional quan es tracta d'excàrrecs polítics, com és el cas de Puigdemont.