El Tribunal de Comptes porta a la Fiscalia la promoció exterior del Procés

Un informe de l'organisme situa sota sospita l'ús de 7,3 milions de fons públics, que segons la seva interpretació s'haurien dedicat a promoure el procés. 

El presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, acompañado del expresidente Artur Mas en la tribuna de invitados del hemiciclo del Parlament. - EFE

Els expresidents catalans Carles Puigdemont i Artur Mas. - EFE

Nou capítol en la judicialització del conflicte polític català. El fiscal en cap del Tribunal de Comptes, Miguel Ángel Torres, ha tramès a la Fiscalia General de l'Estat un informe en el que sol·licta que s'investiguin les possibles responsabilitats penals i comptables dels dirigents de la Generalitat per l'ús de fons públics "en l'execució de les polítiques d'acció exterior" a favor del Procés entre 2011 i 2017. Segons avança El País, que ha tingut accés a l'informe, Torres considera que estarien sota sospita l'ús de 7,3 milions d'euros. El document es votarà dijous al ple del Tribunal de Comptes.

El document detalla desenes de partides dedicades a viatges, activitats, contactes, contractes, ajudes, subvencions, aportacions, pagaments i assessoraments del president català, els seus consellers i organismes com el Diplocat presumptament en suport de l'objectiu del Procés sobiranista, sempre segons la versió del Tribunal de Comptes. Entre d'altres qüestions, l'informe assenyala l'existència de 45 viatges a l'exterior durant les presidències d'Artur Mas i Carles Puigdemont, que segons la seva interpretació no servirien per a la projecció exterior de Catalunya, sinó únicament del Procés.

