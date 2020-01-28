El Tribunal de Comptes reclama més de quatre milions al Govern de l'1-O

El Tribunal de Comptes reclama 4.1 milions d'euros per la celebració del referèndum al Govern de Carles Puigdemont. Per aquest motiu, el tribunal fixarà una fiança als 29 excàrrecs de la Generalitat, entre ells, els presos polítics que avui es troben al Parlament, i els polítics exiliats. Si no la paguen, se'ls embargaran els béns. El Tribunal Suprem ja va quantificar en dos milions d'euros la preparació del referèndum, menys de la meitat del que suma el Tribunal de Comptes.

Es tracta d'una xifra provisional que s'haurà de confirmar al judici, després que el Suprem condemnés als presos polítics per malversació en el judici al Procés. La via oberta al Tribunal de Comptes va arrencar per iniciativa de Societat Civil Catalana i Advocats Catalans per la Constitució.

Els afectats en aquest procés són l'expresident Carles Puigdemont, el vicepresident Oriol Junqueras i els exconsellers Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Dolors Bassa, Toni Comín, Clara Ponsatí, Lluís Puig, Meritxell Serret, Meritxell Borràs, Carles Mundó i Santi Vila. També estan encausats alts càrrecs del Govern que va organitzar el referèndum, com ara Amadeu Altafaj, Josep Maria Jové, Natàlia Garriga, Ignasi Genovès o Antoni Molons, entre d'altres.

El Tribunal de Comptes ja va condemnar l'expresident Artur Mas, i els consellers Francesc Homs, Joana Ortega, Irene Rigau i sis alts càrrecs més per la celebració de la consulta del 9 de novembre de 2014 amb cinc milions d'euros.



La Caixa de Solidaritat ja ha demanat noves aportacions per fer front a les sancions imposades al Govern de l'1-O. En una piulada, ha fet una crida a "la solidaritat" de la gent: "Ho vam fer entre tots, ho farem entre tots".