El ple del Tribunal Constitucional ha admès a tràmit el recurs presentat pel Govern espanyol contra el Pla Estratègic d'Acció Exterior i de Relacions amb la Unió Europea de la Generalitat de Catalunya del període entre el 2019 i el 2020. Aquest fet suposa la suspensió cautelar, com a mínim de cinc mesos, d'aquesta iniciativa del Govern, una prioritat d'ençà que es va aixecar l'article 155 amb la recuperació d'oficines a l'estranger.
En el recurs, el ministeri presidit per Josep Borrell va demanar la suspensió de l'execució dels decrets de creació per "evitar els perjudicis de difícil o impossible reparació a la imatge d'Espanya i a la política exterior que indubtablement es produiran des que entrin en funcionament".
L'Advocacia argumentava que les delegacions de la Generalitat han fet "actuacions contràries a l'ordenament vigent" i "als principis d'unitat d'acció a l'exterior, lleialtat institucional, coordinació i cooperació i de serveis a l'interès general".
El conflicte va esclatar el passat 18 d'octubre, quan l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez va interposar aquest recurs després que el Govern català es negués a canviar el contingut de la seva aposta per les delegacions, tal com va exigir-li el govern espanyol.
