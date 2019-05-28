Público
El Tribunal d'Estrasburg avala la suspensió del ple posterior a l'1 d'octubre aplicada pel Constitucional

La demanda, presentada per Carme Forcadell i un total de 76 diputats independentistes, ha estat desestimada i no es pot recórrer. El Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans considera que en aquell moment prevalia "l'interès de seguretat pública, la prevenció de desordres i la protecció de drets i llibertats".

La expresidenta del Parlament catalán Carme Forcadell. EFE/Archivo

L'expresidenta del Parlament català Carme Forcadell. EFE/Archivo

El Tribunal Europeu dels Drets Humans (TEDH) ha avalat la suspensió del ple del Parlament de Catalunya el passat 9 d'octubre de 2017, desestimant així la demanda de Carme Forcadell i Carles Puigdemont, entre d'altres. La suspensió la va prendre el Tribunal Constitucional, que anul·lava la primera sessió parlamentària després del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre quan, previsiblement, s'havia de declarar la independència.

El TEDH considera que la decisió s'ajusta a dret, no vulnera el dret a la llibertat d'expressió i remarca que "la suspensió era necessària en una societat democràtica". Afegeix que "preval l'interès de seguretat pública, la prevenció de desordres i la protecció de drets i llibertats". A més, també creu que la celebració del ple -finalment, el 10 d'octubre, quan Carles Puigdemont va declarar i suspendre la independència- tot i la decisió del Constitucional, "va infringir" en decisions que "perseguien protegir l'ordre". La decisió, presa per unanimitat, no es pot recórrer. 

La suspensió preventiva d'aquell ple, transmesa el 5 d'octubre per l'alt tribunal, tenia com a objectiu evitar una eventual declaració d'independència i va ser impulsada a partir d'un recurs presentat pel PSC que, posteriorment, va al·legar que  només volien evitar la compareixença de Puigdemont.

La decisió del Constitucional ha estat recorreguda per 76 diputats independentistes a instàncies europees, entre els quals es troben Forcadell i Puigdemont, que argumenten que la mesura del TC suposa una "greu infracció" dels drets fonamentals com la llibertat d'expressió i de lliure reunió, recollits en els articles 10 i 11 del Conveni Europeu de Drets Humans. En aquest sentit, valoren que la decisió que va prendre el Constitucional vulnera els seus drets d'expressió i representació i els dels votants que van participar en l'1 d'octubre.

La decisió del Tribunal d'Estrasburg suposa un revès per a Forcadell i les defenses de l'independentisme, que miren a Europa mentre transcorre el judici al procés al Tribunal Suprem. 

