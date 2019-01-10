Público
El Tribunal Suprem demana el trasllat dels presos independentistes a Madrid

El president de la Sala Segona, Manuel Marchena, ha sol·licitat el trasllat al ministre d'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

El magistrado Manuel Marchena (d) preside el tribunal, junto al juez Andrés Martínez Arreieta (i), al inicio de la vista por las cuestiones previas del caso del 'procés' | EFE/Ballesteros

El president de la Sala Segona del Suprem, Manuel Marchena, ha demanat al ministre d'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, el trasllat dels nou presos independentistes a presons madrilenyes. Marchena demana al ministre que "adopti les decisions" oportunes per garantir la presència dels polítics i líders independentistes al tribunal l'última setmana de gener.

Marchena ha emès aquesta sol·licitud aquest dijous quan l'inici del judici oral de la macrocausa pel referèndum de l'1-O és imminent. Aquesta petició indica que la primera vista es podria celebrar abans de febrer.

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]

