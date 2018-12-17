El Tribunal Suprem rebaixa la inhabilitació d'Artur Mas pel 9N

El Tribunal Suprem ha rebaixat en un any i un mes la condemna d'inhabilitació de l'expresident de la Generalitat, Artur Mas. Mas, que estava suspès a dos anys pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), finalment no podrà accedir a cap càrrec públic el mateix temps que l'exconseller Francesc Homs.



El Suprem també ha rebaixat les inhabilitacions de l'exvicepresidenta Joana Ortega a nou mesos i de l'exconsellera Irene Rigau a sis mesos. Totes dues havien estat condemnades a una suspensió d'un any i nou mesos i un any i sis mesos respectivament.



Mas, Homs, Ortega i Rigau van ser jutjats i suspesos per la seva implicació en l'organització de la consulta independentista del 9 de novembre de 2014, el precedent no vinculant de l'1 d'octubre.

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]