El Tribunal Suprem rebaixa la inhabilitació d'Artur Mas pel 9N

El TS deixa en un any i un mes la suspensió de càrrecs de l'expresident de la Generalitat. També rebaixa les inhabilitacions a l'exvicepresidenta Joana Ortega i de l'exconsellera Irene Rigau. Els tres excàrrecs polítics van ser inhabilitats per l'organització de la consulta del 9 de novembre de 2014.

Artur Mas junto a la exvicepresidenta, Joana Ortega, y la exconsellera de Educación, Irene Rigau | EFE

El Tribunal Suprem ha rebaixat en un any i un mes la condemna d'inhabilitació de l'expresident de la Generalitat, Artur Mas. Mas, que estava suspès a dos anys pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), finalment no podrà accedir a cap càrrec públic el mateix temps que l'exconseller Francesc Homs.

El Suprem també ha rebaixat les inhabilitacions de l'exvicepresidenta Joana Ortega a nou mesos i  de l'exconsellera Irene Rigau a sis mesos. Totes dues havien estat condemnades a una suspensió d'un any i nou mesos i un any i sis mesos respectivament.

Mas, Homs, Ortega i Rigau van ser jutjats i suspesos per la seva implicació en l'organització de la consulta independentista del 9 de novembre de 2014, el precedent no vinculant de l'1 d'octubre.

[Estem treballant per ampliar aquesta informació]

