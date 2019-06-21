Público
El Tribunal Suprem rebutja de nou deixar en llibertat els presos polítics

Tot i la fi del judici oral, l'Alt Tribunal no veu motius per treure'ls de presó per la "necessitat de salvaguardar les fianlitats el procés, que ja està en l'últim tram".

El president del tribunal Manuel Marchena, juntament als magistrats, Andrés Martínez Arrieta (i) i Juan Ramón Berdugo (d), durant el judici del procés. EFE

El Tribunal Suprem rebutja de nou deixar en llibertat els presos polítics, tot i que el judici hagi quedat vist per sentència. Les defenses van al·legar que, ja que la presó provisional tenia com a objectiu assegurar que els líders independentistes assistissin al judic, la fi del judici oral feia que ja no quedessin motius per mantenir-los presos.

L'Alt Tribunal, però, considera que no veu motius per aixecar aquesta mesura, ja que encara existeix la "necessitat de salvaguardar les finalitats del procés, que ja està en l'últim tram i amb la deliberació que definirà el seu desenllaç ja iniciada".

