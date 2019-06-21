El Tribunal Suprem rebutja de nou deixar en llibertat els presos polítics, tot i que el judici hagi quedat vist per sentència. Les defenses van al·legar que, ja que la presó provisional tenia com a objectiu assegurar que els líders independentistes assistissin al judic, la fi del judici oral feia que ja no quedessin motius per mantenir-los presos.
L'Alt Tribunal, però, considera que no veu motius per aixecar aquesta mesura, ja que encara existeix la "necessitat de salvaguardar les finalitats del procés, que ja està en l'últim tram i amb la deliberació que definirà el seu desenllaç ja iniciada".
(Hi haurà ampliació)
