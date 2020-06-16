Estàs llegint: Troben el primer medicament que ajuda els pacients més greus de Covid-19

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

PRINCIPIA MARSUPIA

Troben el primer medicament que ajuda els pacients més greus de Covid-19

Descubren un fármaco barato y ya aprobado que reduce la mortalidad en pacientes graves de COVID-19 hasta en un tercio
Un estudi de la Universitat d'Oxford (Regne Unit) ha conclòs que l'ús de dexametasona , un fàrmac ja aprovat i de baix cost, redueix la mortalitat fins i tot en un terç en pacients hospitalitzats amb complicacions respiratòries greus.

madrid

Actualizado:

Un equip del Departament de Malalties Infeccioses de la Universitat d'Oxford acaba de publicar el primer assaig clínic que demostra un medicament efectiu per als pacients més greus de Covid-19. Es tracta de la dexametasona, un esteroide conegut, barat i disponible en tots els llocs del món.

Es tractaria per tant del primer medicament que és validat en un "Randomized Control Trial" (RCT) per a pacients greus.

Una cosa important: el medicament només s'ha mostrat efectiu per a pacients greus. No es va observar una millora significativa en els pacients que no necessitaven oxigen.

Es va triar a l'atzar a un total de 2.104 pacients per a rebre 6 mg de dexametasona una vegada al dia (ja sigui per via oral o per injecció intravenosa) durant 10 dies, i es van comparar amb 4.321 pacients triats a l'atzar per a continuar amb l'atenció normal. Entre l'últim grup de pacients, la mortalitat als 28 dies va ser més alta en aquells que van requerir ventilació (41%), intermèdia en aquells que van requerir sol oxigen (25%) i més baixa entre aquells que no van requerir cap intervenció respiratòria (13%).

Segons aquestes dades salvaria la vida d'1 de cada 8 pacients que necessita ventilació mecànica o 1 de cada 20 dels quals necessiten oxigen.

                                            Part d'assaig amb més medicaments

Aquest fàrmac forma part de "RECOVERY", un enorme assaig clínic amb més de 11.500 pacients i coordinat entre 175 hospitals del Regne Unit en el qual s'estan provant també altres compostos:

- Lopinavir-Ritonavir (una combinació d'antiretrovirals, normalment utilitzats per al VIH).

- Hidroxicloroquina (ja descartada de l'assaig per falta d'eficàcia).

- Azitromizina (un antibiòtic).

- Tocilizumab (un antiinflamatori).

- Plasma de pacients recuperats.

Fins ara només s'han publicat els resultats per a la hidroxicloroquina i la dexametasona.

Etiquetas
El Quinze número 37

selección público