Trump es proclama guanyador però denuncia frau i amenaça de recórrer al Suprem

El president dels EUA, Donald Trump, ha declarat aquest dimecres que ha guanyat les eleccions tot i que continua el recompte en diversos estats clau, i ha assegurat que recorrerà al Tribunal Suprem per denunciar un presumpte "frau" en contra seva. "Aquest és un frau al poble estatunidenc (...). Hem guanyat aquestes eleccions", ha afirmat Trump des de la Casa Blanca

Donald Trump, ha acusat aquest dimecres a l'oposició demòcrata d'"intentar robar" les eleccions, i ha descrit els resultats provisionals com una "gran victòria" que podria portar a la seva reelecció.

"Tenim un gran avantatge, però ells estan intentant robar les eleccions. Mai els deixarem fer-ho. Els vots no poden emetre's una vegada tanquen les urnes!", ha escrit Trump en el seu compte de Twitter.

Trump, s'ha autoproclamat guanyador de les eleccions en una compareixença tot i que encara no s'han declarat els resultats definitius a un grapat d'estats clau com Geòrgia, Carolina del Nord, Wisconsin, Michigan i Pennsilvània. "Ja hem guanyat aquestes eleccions", ha dit. El republicà ha assegurat haver obtingut estats com Geòrgia o Carolina del Nord, on encara no han proclamat el guanyador. Davant la crida del candidat demòcrata a esperar que es comptin tots els vots, Trump ha avançat que impugnarà el recompte al Tribunal Suprem. "És un gran frau", s'ha queixat.

Trump protesta pel vot anticipat

"No volem que trobin paperetes a les quatre del matí i les afegeixin al recompte", ha protestat Trump. El republicà veu amb recel els milers de vots anticipats pendents per comptar en estats clau com Pennsilvània que, segons els sondejos, tendirien a ser pel candidat demòcrata.



"No ens atraparan", ha avisat Trump, que s'ha autoadjudicat la victòria electoral als EUA pel marge favorable que per ara té als estats frontissa del cinturó d'òxid, però que no és definitiu. "El més important és que estem guanyant a Pennsilvània per un ampli marge", ha celebrat.

Durant la campanya Trump ja havia amenaçat de portar el recompte de vots als tribunals preveient l'alta participació anticipada.



A diferència del discurs victoriós de Trump, el vicepresident Mike Pence s'ha mostrat més caut assegurant que es mantenen a l'expectativa dels resultats finals. "Anem de camí a la victòria", ha defensat, destacant el "marge" de diferència de Trump respecte a Biden als estats clau pendents de proclamar un guanyador.