El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha suspès el judici per presumpta desobediència al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, previst per aquest 25 i 26 de setembre, i l'ha ajornat pel 18 de novembre "per impossibilitat material de tramitar complidament la recusació" contra dos magistrats que el mateix Torra va presentar.



Per tant, el president català no haurà d'acudir a la vista oral, programada en sessió de matí i tarda, fins al 18 de novembre, pel que no coincidirà amb el Debat de Política General al Parlament. Torra ja havia recorregut anteriorment la data del judici en considerar que s'havia fixat precipitadament i que coincidia amb el ple parlamentari, tot i que el TSJC va desestimar la seva petició.



Segons el lletrat Carlos Ramos, instructor de les recusacions, "resulta materialment impossible" que la sala resolgui les recusacions presentades pel mateix Quim Torra contra el president del TSJC, Jesús María Barrientos, i la magistrada Mercedes Armas, els encarregats de jutjar-lo per presumpta desobediència. Torra també va presentar una recusació contra Ramos per "enemistat manifesta" cap a ell i interès directe a la causa.



El president s'enfronta a una petició de la Fiscalia d'inhabilitació d'un any i vuit mesos per mantenir els llaços grocs a edificis públics durant la campanya electoral en contra del criteri de la Junta Electoral Central.