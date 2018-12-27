Público
El TSJC jutjarà Mireia Boya i els exmembres de la Mesa del Parlament menys Carme Forcadell 

El Tribunal Suprem divideix la macrocausa per l'1 d'octubre i envia els casos dels membres de la Mesa i l'exdiputada cupaire Mireia Boya  al tribunal català, però es queda amb el judici dels membres del Govern de Puigdemont, els 'Jordis' i Forcadell.

La vista por las cuestiones previas del caso del "procés" que debe estudiar hoy si es o no competente para juzgar al exvicepresidente del Govern Oriol Junqueras y a los otros 17 acusados, en lo que supone el último paso antes de encarar el juicio el próximo año, ha comenzado ya en el Tribunal Supremo. En la imagen, los abogados defensores de los 18 acusados, en el Alto Tribunal. EFE/Ballesteros

El Tribunal Suprem ha confirmat la seva competència per jutjar la macrocausa de l'1-O si bé ha decidit enviar al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) la causa contra cinc exmembres de la Mesa del Parlament i l'exdiputada de la CUP Mireia Boya, acusats únicament per desobediència.

Fonts jurídiques han assegurat a Efe que la Sala ha estimat els articles de pronunciament previ (equivalent a les qüestions prèvies) plantejats per aquests sis acusats, de manera que el Suprem només enjudiciarà a 12 líders independentistes, entre ells l'exvicepresident de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras.

