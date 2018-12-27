El TSJC jutjarà Mireia Boya i els exmembres de la Mesa del Parlament menys Carme Forcadell 

El Tribunal Suprem ha confirmat la seva competència per jutjar la macrocausa de l'1-O si bé ha decidit enviar al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) la causa contra cinc exmembres de la Mesa del Parlament i l'exdiputada de la CUP Mireia Boya, acusats únicament per desobediència.



Fonts jurídiques han assegurat a Efe que la Sala ha estimat els articles de pronunciament previ (equivalent a les qüestions prèvies) plantejats per aquests sis acusats, de manera que el Suprem només enjudiciarà a 12 líders independentistes, entre ells l'exvicepresident de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras.