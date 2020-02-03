El TSJC obre una segona causa contra Torra per desobediència

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha obert una segona causa penal contra el president Quim Torra per haver mantingut penjada la pancarta en suport als presos polítics i exiliats. Aquest cop, el TSJC l'obre per les eleccions espanyoles del passat 10 de novembre. Torra ja va ser condemnat per desobediència per mantenir la pancarta al balcó del Palau de la Generalitat durant la campanya electoral del passat 28 d'abril, una condemna que li ha comportat la pèrdua de l'escó al Parlament de Catalunya.

L'associació Impulso Ciudadano va presentar la demanda, també per desobediència, que ara el TSJC ha admès. El magistrat Carlos Ramos serà el jutge instructor.

El motiu de l'obertura de la causa és que Torra no va acatar l'ordre de retirar la pancarta durant el període electoral del passat 10 de novembre. El Tribunal li va donar 48 hores el 23 de setembre per fer-ho, però la pancarta no va ser retirada fins al 27 després de recórrer als Mossos d'Esquadra. La van treure el cantautor i exdiputat Lluís Llach, l'actriu Sílvia Bel, el periodista i exdiputat Antonio Baños i la portaveu de Somescola, Teresa Casals.

La notícia arriba després que la inhabilitació de Torra com a diputat al Parlament hagi desembocat en la convocatòria d'unes noves eleccions catalanes. També dies després que el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, confirmés la reunió amb l'encara president català per al pròxim 6 de febrer a les 12.00 h.

