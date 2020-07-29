El TSJC permet obrir cinemes, gimnasos i equipaments esportius però manté tancat l'oci nocturn

BARCELONA
El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha autoritzat la reobertura cautelar de cinemes, gimnasos i equipaments esportius a les zones amb restriccions sanitàries sempre que compleixin les mesures sanitàries indicades pel Procicat. En canvi, manté el tancament de l'oci nocturn i les restriccions de bars i restaurants, que també havien demanat aixecar les limitacions.
Una de les resolucions presa pel TSJC acorda la mesura cautelar demanada pel Gremi de Cinemes de Catalunya contra la resolució de la Generalitat del 17 de juliol que obligava a tancar les sales d'exhibició als municipis de la Noguera, el Segrià, l'àrea de Barcelona i l'Alt Empordà afectats per restriccions. Els magistrats no suspenen la resolució, però admeten cautelarment la reobertura mentre es dirimeix el fons de l'assumpte, sempre que les sales compleixin el "Protocol sanitari per a l'obertura d'espais d'exhibició cinematogràfica" i el "Pla de represa del sector cultural. Cinemes", del Departament de Cultura.
En un sentit similar, la sala estima la petició cautelar de la Unió de Federacions Esportives de Catalunya (UFEC) per reobrir instal·lacions i equipaments esportius, així com gimnasos, sempre que compleixin les mesures indicades per Protecció Civil. En canvi, els magistrats han denegat les mesures cautelars demanades per la Federació Catalana de Locals d'Oci Nocturn (Fecalon) i per la Federació Catalana d'Associacions d'Activitats de Restauració i Musicals (Fecasarm) contra el tancament de bars musicals i discoteques, i permet a la Generalitat presentar al·legacions fins a les 10 del matí del proper divendres 31 de juliol.
