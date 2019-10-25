La plataforma Tsunami Democràtic ha anunciat cinc noves dates per a mobilitzacions aquest novembre i desembre, segons ha difós per les xarxes socials. Entre aquestes, hi ha el 9 de novembre, dia de reflexió just abans de les eleccions espanyoles del 10, i el 18 de desembre, la data assignada perquè es disputi el "clàssic" entre el FC Barcelona i el Reial Madrid al Camp Nou que ja s'havia ajornat per evitar que coincidís amb la manifestació d'aquest dissabte: "Juguem a casa", diu la plataforma.



El Tsunami també ha demanat als seus seguidors que "es guardin" els dies 11, 12 i 13 de novembre, on es farà una acció a "un lloc sorpresa".

🌊 Guardeu dates:

9/11 [a tot l'estat]

11/11 [lloc sorpresa]

12/11 [lloc sorpresa]

13/11 [lloc sorpresa]

18/12 [juguem a casa] — Tsunami Democràtic (@tsunami_dem) October 25, 2019

Després de l'èxit de la mobilització a l'aeroport, el moviment va publicar un manifest fa uns dies on anunciava que faria públiques aviat les pròximes jornades d'accions. A més, segueixen promocionant la seva app, que s'activa mitjançant codis QR.