Resposta a la sentència El Tsunami Democràtic anuncia mobilitzacions durant la jornada de reflexió i el dia del "clàssic"

La plataforma demana als seus seguidors que "es guardin" els dies 9, 11, 12 i 13 de novembre i el 18 de desembre. 

Cientos de personas se concentran ante la sede de la Delegación del Gobierno en Cataluña, convocadas por la plataforma Tsunami Democràtic ante la visita del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, a Barcelona. EFE/Toni Albir

La plataforma Tsunami Democràtic ha anunciat cinc noves dates per a mobilitzacions aquest novembre i desembre, segons ha difós per les xarxes socials. Entre aquestes, hi ha el 9 de novembre, dia de reflexió just abans de les eleccions espanyoles del 10, i el 18 de desembre, la data assignada perquè es disputi el "clàssic" entre el FC Barcelona i el Reial Madrid al Camp Nou que ja s'havia ajornat per evitar que coincidís amb la manifestació d'aquest dissabte: "Juguem a casa", diu la plataforma.

El Tsunami també ha demanat als seus seguidors que "es guardin" els dies 11, 12 i 13 de novembre, on es farà una acció a "un lloc sorpresa". 

Després de l'èxit de la mobilització a l'aeroport, el moviment va publicar un manifest fa uns dies on anunciava que faria públiques aviat les pròximes jornades d'accions. A més, segueixen promocionant la seva app, que s'activa mitjançant codis QR.

