El Tsunami Democràtic ha fet una crida a "desobeir la junta electoral" i organitzar activitats "culturals, polítiques i festives" el pròxim 9 de novembre, durant la jornada de reflexió de les eleccions espanyoles. La plataforma, que ja havia anunciat que convocaria mobilitzacions aquest dia, ha tret un comunicat emplaçant les institucions espanyoles a reflexionar: "La gent ja ha reflexionat, el 9N és un bon dia perquè ho faci l'Estat".

El dia 9N, fem-los reflexionar! 📣



Tsunami Democràtic fa una crida a desobeir la Junta Electoral amb una jornada d'activitats culturals, polítiques i festives el dia 9 de novembre. #LaForçaDeLaGent 🌊#SpainSitAndTalk pic.twitter.com/CWrNsrvP0P — Tsunami Democràtic (@tsunami_dem) October 31, 2019

"Que reflexioni sobre la condemna del Tribunal Suprem i les desenes de presos polítics i exiliats", resa el text. El Tsunami també demana en to de denúncia que l'Estat "reflexioni" sobre "la violència policial" contra "població pacífica, sobre la seva "incapacitat per dialogar", o sobre "com utilitza la Junta Electoral Central per coartar drets fonamentals de manera arbitrària i indiscriminada".



La jornada de reflexió està marcada per diverses prohibicions regulades per la Llei Orgànica del Règim Electoral General (LOREG), com ara difondre propaganda electoral, fer qualsevol acte de campanya o demanar el vot per un partit polític. A més, aquest cop la jornada de reflexió coincideix amb l'aniversari de la consulta sobre la independència de Catalunya celebrada l'any 2014.



La convocatòria del Tsunami arriba un dia després que la Guàrdia Civil demanés tancar l'aplicació de la plataforma al portal GitHub, en considerar que es tracta d'una "organització criminal" encarregada d'impulsar "accions terroristes".

