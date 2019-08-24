L'aerolínia Iberia Airport Services ha assegurat que ha atès 200 vols fins a les 12.30 h aquest dissabte, 99 sortides i 101 arribades, i que no s'han produït incidències tot i la vaga de personal de terra a l'Aeroport de Barcelona. "La jornada de vaga s'està desenvolupant amb normalitat, els serveis mínims s'estan complint", ha explicat la companyia en un comunicat, i ha reiterat que el seguiment és del 10%.



Fins a les 8.30 h d'aquest dissabte, Iberia Airport Services havia atès 95 vols, 45 arribades i 50 sortides, i l'aerolínia ha reiterat les seves disculpes als clients als quals presta el servei.

Per la seva banda, el portaveu d'UGT Iberia Barcelona, Omar Minguillón, ha afirmat que aquest dissabte dos de cada tres treballadors de terra de l'aerolínia que no fan serveis mínims han secundat la vaga a l'aeroport de Barcelona-El Prat per reclamar millores laborals així com més plantilla i estabilitat laboral.



Minguillón ha dit que "no entraran en una guerra de xifres" amb l'empresa sobre el seguiment de la vaga, en ser preguntat pel comunicat d'Iberia que afirma que el 10% l'estan secundant. Ha confirmat que la diferència en el recompte es deu al fet que l'empresa comptabilitza el percentatge de treballadors que no estan al seu lloc de treball respecte al total de la plantilla, sense restar els que treballen complint els serveis mínims.



El sindicalista ha afirmat que respectaran els serveis mínims, tot i que els consideren "excessius": 53% per als vols nacionals i internacionals amb alternatives de desplaçament de més de cinc hores en transport públic; 32% per a vols nacionals a la península amb alternatives de menys de cinc hores, i 100% pels vols a les illes.