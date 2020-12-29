Estàs llegint: Unicaja i Liberbank arriben a un acord per fusionar-se i convertir-se en el cinquè banc més gran de l'Estat

Público
Público
fusió bancària

Unicaja i Liberbank arriben a un acord per fusionar-se i convertir-se en el cinquè banc més gran de l'Estat

En cas que s'acabi produint, l'entitat resultant superarà els 100.000 milions d'euros en actius, tindrà prop de 10.000 treballadors i sumarà gairebé 1.600 oficines.

Los logos de Unicaja y de Liberbank, en lo alto de sus respectivas sedes en Málaga y Madrid.
Els logos d'Unicaja i de Liberbank, a la part alta de les seves respectives seus a Màlaga i Madrid. EUROPA PRESS

barcelonA

acn

Unicaja i Liberbank han arribat a un acord aquest dimarts per tirar endavant un projecte de fusió que donarà resultat al cinquè banc més gran de l'Estat per volum d'actius. A través de dos comunicats remesos a la Comissió Nacional del Mercat de Valors (CNMV), les entitats han informat que els seus respectius consells d'administració han donat llum verda a l'operació, una decisió que durant el primer trimestre haurà de ser sotmesa a l'aprovació de les juntes generals d'accionistes. En cas que la fusió s'acabi produint, l'entitat resultant superarà els 100.000 milions d'euros en actius, tindrà prop de 10.000 treballadors i sumarà gairebé 1.600 oficines.

Les dues parts han acordat que l'equació de bescanvi d'accions sigui la següent: cada acció de nova emissió d'Unicaja (la societat absorbent) equivaldrà a 2,77 accions de Liberbank (entitat absorbida). A partir d'ara, les dues entitats sol·licitaran la designació d'un expert independent al Registre Mercantil de Màlaga perquè elabori un informe únic sobre el projecte comú de fusió. Tant Unicaja com Liberbank tenen previst que la fusió es completi a finals del segon trimestre o a principis del tercer trimestre de 2021.

La fusió d'Unicaja i Liberbank és la segona operació d'aquest tipus a l'Estat des que va esclatar la crisi de la covid-19. La primera va ser la de CaixaBank i Bankia, una fusió que ja compta amb el vistiplau dels accionistes i que ja només depèn dels organismes reguladors.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 61

selección público