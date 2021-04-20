Estàs llegint: Estudiants ocupen el rectorat de la UB per exigir que s'atengui la "situació límit" de la universitat pública

Estudiants ocupen el rectorat de la UB per exigir que s'atengui la "situació límit" de la universitat pública

Demanen el compromís dels rectors amb cinc punts entre els quals hi ha l'obligatorietat de remunerar les pràctiques, l'equiparació dels preus dels màsters amb els del graus o un pla de xoc contra "l'emergència lingüística", entre d'altres.

Moment en que desenes d'estudiants blindaven els accessos al rectorat de la UB Central. SEPC

El moviment estudiantil universitari ha ocupat el rectorat de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) aquest dimarts al matí per exigir que s'atengui "la situació límit" en la qual considera que es troba la universitat pública. Els estudiants han posat sobre la taula cinc demandes, emmarcades en la campanya "Compromís contra la crisi educativa". Reclamen l'equiparació dels preus de màsters i graus i de graus entre si; la remuneració obligatòria de les pràctiques; l'absolució dels encausats "per defensar la universitat pública"; un pla de xoc contra l'emergència lingüística i protocols feministes "efectius", també amb revisió dels plans docents per incloure la perspectiva de gènere.

El Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) insta a les universitats catalanes a signar els compromisos i "comprometre's" més enllà d'emetre un posicionament: "No marxarem fins rebre resposta".

