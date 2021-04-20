barcelona
El moviment estudiantil universitari ha ocupat el rectorat de la Universitat de Barcelona (UB) aquest dimarts al matí per exigir que s'atengui "la situació límit" en la qual considera que es troba la universitat pública. Els estudiants han posat sobre la taula cinc demandes, emmarcades en la campanya "Compromís contra la crisi educativa". Reclamen l'equiparació dels preus de màsters i graus i de graus entre si; la remuneració obligatòria de les pràctiques; l'absolució dels encausats "per defensar la universitat pública"; un pla de xoc contra l'emergència lingüística i protocols feministes "efectius", també amb revisió dels plans docents per incloure la perspectiva de gènere.
El Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) insta a les universitats catalanes a signar els compromisos i "comprometre's" més enllà d'emetre un posicionament: "No marxarem fins rebre resposta".
