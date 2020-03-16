Urkullu acorda amb la resta de líders polítics la suspensió de les eleccions basques

El coronavirus ha provocat una decisió inèdita al País Basc. Per primera vegada en la història des de la recuperació del Govern basc, el lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu farà els passos necessaris per a suspendre les eleccions autonòmiques previstes per al 5 d'abril. Així s'ha confirmat en una reunió mantinguda aquest matí amb els líders dels partits bascos.

Tal com es preveia, l'Executiu basc ha decidit postergar les votacions fins a una nova data, encara per concretar-se. El País Basc es troba des de divendres passat en estat d'emergència sanitària, al que se suma l'estat d'alarma decretat pel Govern de Pedro Sánchez.

En aquest context, els líders polítics coincidien en una conclusió evident: no existeixen condicions per a desenvolupar les eleccions sota uns mínims de seguretat i normalitat. De fet, la campanya electoral hauria d'haver començat aquest divendres a les 00.00, en plenes restriccions al moviment de persones per l'estat d'alarma.

Urkullu continua reunit amb els líders polítics, per la qual cosa s'espera que en els pròxims minuts hi haurà una declaració.