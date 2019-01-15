Urtasun i Pisarello seran els candidats dels comuns a les eleccions europees

L'eurodiputat Ernest Urtasun i el primer tinent d'alcaldia de Barcelona, ​​Gerardo Pisarello, seran els candidats dels Comuns a les eleccions europees del 26 de maig i s'integraran a la llista d'Units Podem Canviar Europa. Urtasun ha guanyat les primàries organitzades per Catalunya en Comú, mentre que Pisarello ha guanyat les de Barcelona en Comú, en aquest últim cas, per ser l'únic candidat que s'ha presentat, segons han informat els dos partits en dos comunicats.



Ara falta definir quins llocs ocuparan en la llista d'Units Podem Canviar Europa, a la que, entre d'altres formacions, participen Podemos i IU. Si aconsegueixen l'escó, serà la segona legislatura d'Urtasun a l'Eurocambra, mentre que suposarà l'estrena a Europa de Pisarello. Els dos han concorregut en un procés de primàries separat perquè, d'una banda, Catalunnya en Comú n'ha organitzat unes a nivell de Catalunya, a les que ha vençut Urtasun, mentre que la candidatura d'Pisarello serà validada pels militants de BComú del 19 al 21 de gener .

A les primàries de Catalunya en Comú, Urtasun i la seva candidatura, Europa en comú, han obtingut el 82,4% dels vots, enfront del 14,35% que ha aconseguit la candidatura Debordem en comú, liderada per Joana Bregolat, i el 3,24% d'Europa Aquí i ara!, de Míriam Brunet. Hi han participat 3.274 persones inscrites a la formació. Acompanyaran Urtasun a la llista Maria Riba, Marta Junqué, Joana Bregolat, Maria Teresa Cenzano, Enric Tello, Arantxa Gurtubay, Philippe Ognowowski, Susanne Rieger i Marc Martorell. En les mateixes primàries també es preguntava si s'avalava concórrer als comicis amb la llista d'Units Podem Canviar Europa i un 96,84% hi ha votat afirmativament.



Després de conèixer-el resultat de la votació, Urtasun ha afirmat que es presenten a Europa amb "un projecte transformador que torni a posar els drets socials, l'ecologia i els drets de les dones al centre" de les polítiques comunitàries. "Davant el neoliberalisme i el creixement de les forces d'extrema dreta, volem representar un projecte alternatiu que il·lusioni una majoria de ciutadans i ciutadans amb un renovat projecte de solidaritat europea", ha conclòs.