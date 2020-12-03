La vacuna de Pfizer i BioNtech podria estar disponible l'1 de gener

La Comissió Europea accelerarà tots els terminis per poder autoritzar en tot just tres dies la comercialització d'una vacuna contra la Covid-19 des del moment en què hagi rebut el vistiplau científic de l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA), de manera que puguin començar a distribuir-se a la UE a principis de gener.



Segons han explicat fonts comunitàries, l'Executiu comunitari triga uns 67 dies a autoritzar una vacuna o fàrmac en condicions normals, però la urgència provocada per la pandèmia ha obligat Brussel·les a utilitzar tota la "flexibilitat" prevista en la normativa comunitària per a casos d'urgència.



Així, aquest procés es reduirà "al voltant de tres dies" gràcies a dos elements: en primer lloc, es limitarà a un dia el període de consultes amb els Estats membres (que normalment es prolonga durant 22 dies); i en segon lloc, es procedirà a la traducció de l'autorització a tots els idiomes oficials de la UE després que hagi estat adoptada i no abans.

Amb aquests terminis, seria possible que l'autorització per la comercialització condicional de la primera vacuna arribés a principis de gener, ja que l'EMA ja ha anunciat que preveu emetre la seva recomanació sobre la vacuna de Pfizer i BioNTech com a molt tard el 29 de desembre.



Moderna sol·licita a l'EMA permís preliminar de distribució

També Moderna ha sol·licitat formalment a l'Agència Europea del Medicament aquest permís preliminar de distribució, però en aquest cas el dictamen de l'organisme comunitari s'espera per al 12 de gener, per la qual cosa l'autorització per part de l'Executiu comunitari arribaria a mitjans del pròxim mes.

L'EMA ha efectuat una "mobilització sense precedents" dels seus recursos humans, com ha explicat un funcionari d'aquesta agència europea, que a més ha defensat que l'autorització condicional és l'opció més sòlida per al bloc en el context de la pandèmia de coronavirus.

En particular, les autoritzacions condicionals s'utilitzen per donar el vistiplau a medicaments que cobreixen una necessitat mèdica no satisfeta utilitzant menys dades que les que normalment es requereixen per obtenir un permís de comercialització.



Tanmateix, això és possible sempre que es demostri que els beneficis derivats de la disponibilitat immediata del medicament o la vacuna per als pacients superen els riscos inherents al fet que no es disposi encara la informació completa.