L'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) ha aprovat l'ús de la vacuna de Pfizer en adolescents de 12 a 15 anys. És la primera injecció contra la Covid-19 que s'utilitzarà en menors de 16 anys a la Unió Europea. El passat dia 3, l'EMA va començar a avaluar la possibilitat d'incloure els menors en la vacunació amb Pfizer, una opció autoritzada ja als Estats Units. L'agència ha dut a terme una "avaluació accelerada de les dades presentades per l'empresa", incloses les dades d'un "gran assaig clínic en adolescents" de més de 12 anys.



Pfizer i BioNTech van assegurar que van provar en fase III la seva fórmula contra el coronavirus en 2.260 adolescents i que la seva efectivitat va ser del 100% i amb una "sòlida" resposta immunològica. En les proves, agreguen, la vacuna va ser "ben tolerada en termes generals". L'eurodiputat i pediatre alemany Peter Liese va assegurar que l'EMA "té suficients dades per aprovar la vacuna per a aquest grup d'edat", per la qual cosa va encoratjar al regulador a "prioritzar la decisió sense comprometre cap diligència o precaució de seguretat".

(Hi haurà ampliació)