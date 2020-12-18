La vacunació contra la Covid començarà el diumenge 27 de desembre

El ministre de Sanitat, Salvador Illa, ha anunciat que l'Estat espanyol començarà a vacunar contra la Covid el diumenge 27 de desembre. Les primeres dosis de les vacunes de Pzifer arribaran a l'Estat el dissabte 26 de desembre i Catalunya rebrà les seves corresponents vacunes entre aquest mateix dissabte i el diumenge 27. Hi ha 50 punts repartits per l'Estat preparats per rebre aquestes dosis però encara no se sap la quantitat exacta de vacunes que es rebran en el primer enviament.

La previsió fins fa uns dies era rebre les primeres dosis entre el 4 o el 5 de gener i començar a vacunar els següents dies. No obstant això, en l'última setmana la Unió Europea ha decidit accelerar el procés, la qual cosa farà que es pugui començar a vacunar abans del 2021. La presidenta de la Comissió Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ja va anunciar aquest dijous que tots els països de la Unió Europea començaran a vacunar entre el 27 i el 29 de desembre.

Les vacunes arribaran si el procés continua segons el previst. L'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) es reunirà el proper dilluns, 21 de desembre, per valorar els resultats de la vacuna Pzifer / BioNTech i, el més probable, és que emeti la seva opinió favorable. En un termini d'entre 24 i 72 hores la Comissió Europea es reunirà per donar l'autorització condicional de comercialització de les vacunes. Després d'aquestes dues reunions, s'emetrà una fitxa tècnica amb tots els detalls de les vacunes i es coneixerà si té alguna limitació o s'han de desaconsellar per a determinats grups.

No obstant això, tot i que la vacuna arribi el 26 de desembre i es reparteixi a les comunitats autònomes immediatament, els Governs autonòmics són els que decidiran la data final en què començar a vacunar. Segons fonts del Ministeri de Sanitat, hi ha comunitats que poden posposar aquest moment uns dies segons la pròpia capacitat dels seus equips de vacunació. Malgrat tot, el ministre ha deixat clar que, a nivell general, es començarà el més aviat possible i això és el 27 de desembre.