Les persones menors de 65 anys que han patit la Covid-19 es podran vacunar als dos mesos d'haver estat diagnosticades i no als sis com fins ara, segons ha informat el Departament de Salut. Actualment, ja es feia així entre les persones de més de 65 anys o en aquelles amb patologies de risc important. Amb el canvi de protocols s'ha ampliat a tots els grups de població de més de 12 anys.

Així, a partir d'aquest dijous, les persones que tinguin un diagnòstic de Covid des de fa almenys dos mesos ja poden demanar cita prèvia per rebre el vaccí. En aquest cas, els menors de 65 anys rebran una sola dosi per obtenir la pauta completa de vacunació. Salut ha defensat que amb aquesta acció, les persones que no havien rebut cap dosi o només la primera, estaran protegides abans, especialment davant de la variant Delta, ja que rebran la pauta completa més aviat.

El Departament ha recordat que aquesta mateixa setmana ha obert la vacunació sense cita arreu de Catalunya també per aconseguir que la població tingui la pauta completa abans que arribi la tardor i hi pugui haver una incorporació segura a les activitats diàries.