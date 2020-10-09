La vaga del transport sanitari talla la Ronda de Dalt

Els sindicats del transport sanitari han tallat la Ronda de Dalt aquest matí en el primer dia de la vaga indefinida del sector. La protesta s'ha allargat fins dos quarts del nou del matí, de manera que la via ha estat tallada durant mitja hora. Uns 5.000 treballadors del transport sanitari a Catalunya estan cridats a la vaga pel conjunt dels sindicats més representatius del sector contra la decisió anunciada per la patronal ACEA d'aplicar una retallada salarial encara no quantificada que es traslladarà a la nòmina d'aquest mes i en endavant. Els sindicats recorden que fa un any, van signar un acord amb la patronal i el Departament de Salut per revertir les retallades.





Els manifestants han recorregut a peu un tram de la Ronda de Dalt amb pancartes on es podia llegir "Conveni SEM ja" o "Ambulàncies en lluita. Prou retallades". La previsió era concentrar-se davant de la seu del Servei Català de la Salut (CatSalut) a les 10.30 hores però finalment s'ha desconvocat aquest acte per la manca de tramitació de l'autorització del Departament d'Interior segons els terminis de comunicació requerits. La previsió és sí poder fer aquestes concentracions els dies 16, 23 i 30 d'octubre.