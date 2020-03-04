València confirma que el 13 de febrer va morir un home amb coronavirus, el primer a l'Estat

La Conselleria de Sanitat del País Valencià ha confirmat la mort d'un pacient per coronavirus el passat 13 de febrer, un cas que s'ha conegut ara després d'una recerca retrospectiva.



En una roda de premsa, la consellera de Sanitat Universal, Ana Barceló, ha informat de dos casos nous pel Covid19, un d'ells una dona ingressada a l'Hospital de Manises i un home que estava hospitalitzat en l'Arnau de Vilanova, que va morir el 13 de febrer.



Amb aquests nous casos, són ja 19 els afectats al País Valencià. Aquesta mort és la primera pel coronavirus que es registra a Espanya, on els contagiats ascendeixen a més de 150.



Segons ha indicat la consellera en la seva compareixença, s'ha realitzat una necròpsia d'aquest pacient. En donar, positiu, "s'està posant en marxa la valoració de la situació".



No obstant això, ha destacat que, per la data de defunció, el període d'incubació ja hauria superat els 14 dies. A més, ha destacat que aquesta persona, que "no era jove", havia estat a Nepal. "Continuarem realitzant una estreta vigilància per a adoptar aquelles mesures necessàries", ha assenyalat.

Partits a porta tancada

Barceló també ha indicat que la Conselleria "adoptarà ja no com a recomanació, sinó com a instrucció" la directriu del Ministeri de celebrar a porta tancada "tots aquells esdeveniments esportius que suposin l'afluència de gran quantitat d'afeccionats procedents dels països considerats com a zones de risc del nou coronavirus".



A la ciutat de València, en concret, l'afecten dues trobades: el partit de València Basket contra l'Olímpia de Milà, el 5 de març; i el València CF contra l'equip italià Atalanta de Bèrgam, el 10 de març.



La titular de Sanitat ha indicat que ha traslladat aquesta informació al València, i ha destacat que aquesta instrucció és "congruent amb les mesures adoptades en aquells països que són zones de risc", com Itàlia, on els partits s'estan celebrant a porta tancada.