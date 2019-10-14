Els líders independentistes condemnats pel Tribunal Suprem per sedició comencen a reaccionar davant la sentència. A través de les xarxes socials, els presos polítics han qualificat la decisió judicial "d'injusta" i de "judici contra les idees", com ha declarat l'expresidenta del Parlament català, Carme Forcadell: "El lliure debat parlamentari no és delicte, és un dret exercir-lo i un deure defensar-lo". Per la seva banda, l'exvicepresident i líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha publicat una carta recordant l'expresident de la Generalitat afusellat per les forces franquistes, Lluís Companys, i l'ha acompanyat d'una breu declaració: "Tornarem més forts, més convençuts i ferms que mai. Gràcies a tothom i persistiu perquè nosaltres persistirem sempre!".
A banda, tots ells han fet crides a la mobilització, com ha expressat el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart: "Davant la sentència, reincidència #HoTornaremAFER Amnistia, Democràcia i Autodeterminació". D'altres, com l'exconseller Jordi Turull, han llançat proclames per la independència de Catalunya: "Visca Catalunya lliure!", ha exclamat per twitter.
“Tornarem més forts, més convençuts i ferms que mai. Gràcies a tothom i persistiu perquè nosaltres persistirem sempre, sempre!”— Oriol Junqueras 🎗️ (@junqueras) October 14, 2019
La injustícia s'ha consumat. El lliure debat parlamentari no és delicte, és un dret exercir-lo i un deure defensar-lo. No ens cansarem de dir-ho allà on faci falta. Avui la democràcia viu un dia fosc, però ni en moments així el derrotisme ens ha de vèncer. Ens en sortirem!— Carme Forcadell (@ForcadellCarme) October 14, 2019
Si haguessin jutjat els fets, ens haurien absolt. Com que han jutjat les idees, ens han condemnat. Condemnant-nos han condemnat als 2’5M de catalans que van votar l’#1O en un dels exercicis més extraordinaris de democràcia que ha viscut Europa el SXXI.— Josep Rull i Andreu 🎗 (@joseprull) October 14, 2019
“Ens mantindrem ... poble” pic.twitter.com/103BoD9PGa
VISCA CATALUNYA LLIURE!— Jordi Turull i Negre (@jorditurull) October 14, 2019
Missatge del Raül: pic.twitter.com/BxrA55Ifj6— Raül Romeva i Rueda (@raulromeva) October 14, 2019
Gràcies pel vostre suport.— Joaquim Forn (@quimforn) October 14, 2019
Gràcies perquè sabem que sempre hi sou.
No defallim.
Visca Catalunya lliure!
INJUSTÍCIA!!! pic.twitter.com/HyQ99lQzMy— Jordi Sànchez (@jordialapreso) October 14, 2019
Missatge des de la presó:— Jordi Cuixart (@jcuixart) October 14, 2019
La resposta a la sentència, reincidència #HoTornaremAFer Amnistia, Democràcia i Autodeterminació.
Per altra banda, les principals entitats i plataformes independentistes comencen a anunciar les primeres mobilitzacions del dia.
⬛️⬜️❗️ URGENT: Tothom al carrer!— Assemblea Nacional 🧭 (@assemblea) October 14, 2019
L'Estat espanyol condemna el dret a l'autodeterminació.
📢 Ha arribat l'hora: responem massivament. Siguis on siguis, atura't, surt al carrer, fes-te sentir!
📲 Atent als nostres canals!
Més que mai, #ObjectiuIndependència pic.twitter.com/VyWERnvOxB
❗️ [PRIMERA MOBILITZACIÓ!] ❗️— Òmnium Cultural (@omnium) October 14, 2019
La Junta Nacional d'Òmnium es reuneix d'urgència a la seu nacional per valorar la sentència. Vine davant la seu d'Òmnium (c/ Diputació, 276) a fer-li costat. Ens estan condemnant a tots, mobilitza't! #HoTornaremAFer pic.twitter.com/nJmanJ7lKR
