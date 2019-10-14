Público
Resposta a la sentència La valoració dels presos polítics: una sentència "injusta" d'un judici "contra les idees"  

Els líders polítics i socials independentistes fan una crida a la mobilització, a "no defallir" i a la "reincidència". Les entitats comencen a anunciar les primeres convocatòries.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo de los acusados (de izda. a dcha, por bancadas) el exconsejero de Empresa de la Generalitat Santiago Vila; la exconsejera de Gobernación Meritxell Borrás; el exconsejero de Justicia Carles Mund

Els líders independentistes durant el judici a l'1-O . Tribunal Suprem

Els líders independentistes condemnats pel Tribunal Suprem per sedició comencen a reaccionar davant la sentència. A través de les xarxes socials, els presos polítics han qualificat la decisió judicial "d'injusta" i de "judici contra les idees", com ha declarat l'expresidenta del Parlament català, Carme Forcadell: "El lliure debat parlamentari no és delicte, és un dret exercir-lo i un deure defensar-lo". Per la seva banda, l'exvicepresident i líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha publicat una carta recordant l'expresident de la Generalitat afusellat per les forces franquistes, Lluís Companys, i l'ha acompanyat d'una breu declaració: "Tornarem més forts, més convençuts i ferms que mai. Gràcies a tothom i persistiu perquè nosaltres persistirem sempre!".

A banda, tots ells han fet crides a la mobilització, com ha expressat el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart: "Davant la sentència, reincidència #HoTornaremAFER Amnistia, Democràcia i Autodeterminació". D'altres, com l'exconseller Jordi Turull, han llançat proclames per la independència de Catalunya: "Visca Catalunya lliure!", ha exclamat per twitter.

Per altra banda, les principals entitats i plataformes independentistes comencen a anunciar les primeres mobilitzacions del dia. 

