Els líders independentistes condemnats pel Tribunal Suprem per sedició comencen a reaccionar davant la sentència. A través de les xarxes socials, els presos polítics han qualificat la decisió judicial "d'injusta" i de "judici contra les idees", com ha declarat l'expresidenta del Parlament català, Carme Forcadell: "El lliure debat parlamentari no és delicte, és un dret exercir-lo i un deure defensar-lo". Per la seva banda, l'exvicepresident i líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha publicat una carta recordant l'expresident de la Generalitat afusellat per les forces franquistes, Lluís Companys, i l'ha acompanyat d'una breu declaració: "Tornarem més forts, més convençuts i ferms que mai. Gràcies a tothom i persistiu perquè nosaltres persistirem sempre!".



A banda, tots ells han fet crides a la mobilització, com ha expressat el president d'Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart: "Davant la sentència, reincidència #HoTornaremAFER Amnistia, Democràcia i Autodeterminació". D'altres, com l'exconseller Jordi Turull, han llançat proclames per la independència de Catalunya: "Visca Catalunya lliure!", ha exclamat per twitter.



“Tornarem més forts, més convençuts i ferms que mai. Gràcies a tothom i persistiu perquè nosaltres persistirem sempre, sempre!” — Oriol Junqueras 🎗️ (@junqueras) October 14, 2019

La injustícia s'ha consumat. El lliure debat parlamentari no és delicte, és un dret exercir-lo i un deure defensar-lo. No ens cansarem de dir-ho allà on faci falta. Avui la democràcia viu un dia fosc, però ni en moments així el derrotisme ens ha de vèncer. Ens en sortirem! — Carme Forcadell (@ForcadellCarme) October 14, 2019

Si haguessin jutjat els fets, ens haurien absolt. Com que han jutjat les idees, ens han condemnat. Condemnant-nos han condemnat als 2’5M de catalans que van votar l’#1O en un dels exercicis més extraordinaris de democràcia que ha viscut Europa el SXXI.

“Ens mantindrem ... poble” pic.twitter.com/103BoD9PGa — Josep Rull i Andreu 🎗 (@joseprull) October 14, 2019

VISCA CATALUNYA LLIURE! — Jordi Turull i Negre (@jorditurull) October 14, 2019

Missatge del Raül: pic.twitter.com/BxrA55Ifj6 — Raül Romeva i Rueda (@raulromeva) October 14, 2019

Gràcies pel vostre suport.

Gràcies perquè sabem que sempre hi sou.



No defallim.

Visca Catalunya lliure! — Joaquim Forn (@quimforn) October 14, 2019

Missatge des de la presó:

La resposta a la sentència, reincidència #HoTornaremAFer Amnistia, Democràcia i Autodeterminació. — Jordi Cuixart (@jcuixart) October 14, 2019

Per altra banda, les principals entitats i plataformes independentistes comencen a anunciar les primeres mobilitzacions del dia.

⬛️⬜️❗️ URGENT: Tothom al carrer!



L'Estat espanyol condemna el dret a l'autodeterminació.



📢 Ha arribat l'hora: responem massivament. Siguis on siguis, atura't, surt al carrer, fes-te sentir!



📲 Atent als nostres canals!



Més que mai, #ObjectiuIndependència pic.twitter.com/VyWERnvOxB — Assemblea Nacional 🧭 (@assemblea) October 14, 2019