Varufakis i altres personalitats europees signen un manifest per demanar la llibertat dels "presos polítics"

Nou manifest per demanar l'alliberament dels presos independentistes catalans. Aquest cop, signat per destacades personalitats europees de la política i el món acadèmic, entre els quals l'exministre grec de Finances Iannis Varufakis, el diputat de Die Linke Andrej Hunko i diversos parlamentaris de diferents països europeus.



La declaració, impulsada pel col·lectiu WithCatalonia –que es va crear després del referèndum de l'1-O i la repressió de la jornada, per aglutinar el suport internacional a les reivindicacions sobiranistes–, demana el Govern de Pedro Sánchez que "insti els fiscals" perquè aquests retirin les acusacions de rebel·lió contra els dirigents independentistes processats, que consideren que no tenen "base en fets reals". En la mateixa línia, també reclama a Sánchez que la fiscalia actuï per facilitar la posada en llibertat dels "presos polítics" catalans.

El text, que es presentarà virtualment aquest dilluns a les 11h, també adverteix l'executiu espanyol de diverses "violacions de drets humans" del govern de Mariano Rajoy, començant per la repressió de l'1-O, i acabant per la situació dels presos, i reclama que hi posi fi.



Signen també el manifest, entre d'altres, l'eurodiputada sueca Bodil Valero, la diputada al parlament alemany per Die Linke Christine Buchholz o la portaveu d'En Comú Podem al Congrés, Lucía Martín.