La velocitat de contagi baixa fins a l'objectiu de Salut i consolida la millora de les dades epidemiològiques

La velocitat de propagació ha arribat aquest diumenge a l'objectiu marcat pel Govern, 0,8. Això vol dir que cada 100 positius contagien 80 persones més, una xifra que indica que la corba no creix de manera exponencial i que el ritme de creixement és prou baix per començar a controlar la pandèmia. També baixa el risc de rebrot en 41 punts fins a situar-se en 476, encara molt per sobre dels 100 punts a partir dels quals es considera que hi ha un risc molt alt de rebrot. L'índex, però, marca una tendència de decreixement constant des de fa més de dues setmanes.

L'altra dada que també marca una tendència positiva per al control epidemiològic és el descens d'hospitalitzacions, 58 menys en 24 hores, amb un total de 2.524 als hospitals catalans. També baixa el nombre d'ingressos a les UCI, amb 580 persones als llits de crítics (tres menys que ahir), però encara a prop dels 600 pacients, que suposa dos terços de la capacitat total de les UCI. Salut s'ha marcat un objectiu de 300 ingressats per coronavirus i preveu tenir-ne 400 per al 23 de novembre, quan el Govern va anunciar que iniciaria un pla de retorn a l'activitat.

El nombre de positius registrats aquest diumenge també és molt baix respecte els darrers dies, un fet habitual els caps de setmana, quan també es redueixen les PCR i els testos d'antígens (TA) practicats. Hi ha 1.871 casos nous confirmats i fins als 287.270 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La incidència a 14 dies registra la tendència de les xifres i cau a 622,79 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, quan ahir era de 656,52. Les morts en les darreres 24 hores són de 67, per sota del centenar que durant aquesta setmana s'ha registrat diversos dies, però encara per sobre de la tendència de setembre, quan es registraven entre 10 i 20 morts al dia per la Covid-19.

