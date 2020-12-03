La velocitat de propagació del virus supera el 0,9 i impedeix el canvi de tram en la desescalada previst per dilluns

barcelonaActualizado:
La velocitat de propagació a Catalunya (Rt) ha superat en les últimes hores el 0,9, llindar màxim establert per Salut per avançar en la flexibilització de les mesures. Aquest dijous s'ha situat en 0,92, tres centèsimes més que fa 24 hores. Això impedirà que Catalunya avanci en el pla de reobertura, segons ha decidit el Procicat, reunit aquest migdia i segons avança TV3. El Govern farà publica aquest migdia la decisió. Encara que hi hagi un empitjorament de les dades i no s'avanci en la reobertura tal com estava previst, el Govern va explicar aquest dimarts que s'aplicarà el pla de Nadal, que preveu permetre les trobades de fins a 10 persones.
El risc de rebrot, d'altra banda, segueix pujant, en la línia dels últims dies, i està ja en 217, set punts més que dimecres. A més, la incidència a 14 dies s'estanca i només baixa un punt, situant-se ara en 255,72 (dimecres era de 256,84).
Els pacients ingressats segueixen disminuint: n'hi ha 83 menys a planta, i onze menys a les UCI
La pressió hospitalària segueix a la baixa: hi ha 1.591 ingressats, 83 menys que ahir, i 438 persones a l'UCI, onze menys. Pel que fa a les morts, se n'han registrat 27 en les últimes hores. El total s'eleva així a 15.994.
Pel que fa als nous contagis, s'han declarat 1.614 casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens, fins als 313.859 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El 4,77% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu.
