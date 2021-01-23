La velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia cau per sota de l'1 però la pressió hospitalària continua a l'alça

La corba epidemiològica segueix la tendència a la baixa iniciada fa uns dies i la velocitat de propagació (Rt) ja se situa per sota de l'1, concretament en 0,97, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això vol dir que 100 persones positives en contagien 97 i per tant indica el decreixement de la pandèmia. El risc de rebrot també disminueix, fins els 603 punts, 34 menys que el dia anterior. Tot i aquest descens progressiu de la corba, la pressió hospitalària segueix molt elevada i augmenten en 28 els pacients a les UCI, que ja són un total de 659. El conjunt d'ingressats són 2.853, 33 menys que el dia anterior.

D'altra banda, la incidència a 14 dies baixa també lleugerament i passa de 652,76 a 651,91. En les últimes hores s'han declarat 3.675 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, amb un total de 443.370. El 7,68% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu, encara per sobre del 5% considerat òptim per l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS) però allunyant-se progressivament dels percentatges assolits la setmana passada, amb fins l'11%. D'altra banda, s'ha informat de 70 noves morts i el total és de 18.554.



La campanya de vacunació segueix i els vacunats amb la primera dosi ja són 173.567, 5.407 més. També n'hi ha 5.799 que ja han rebut la segona, 2.030 més.

