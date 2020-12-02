La velocitat de propagació puja a 0,89 i frega el llindar fixat per Salut per permetre el canvi de tram

La velocitat de propagació (Rt) s'enfila fins al 0,89, a tocar del llindar marcat pel Departament de Salut per saltar de tram, 0,9, segons el pla de flexibilització de les mesures contra la Covid-19. L'Rt va tocar el seu mínim la darrera setmana de novembre, quan va arribar a marcar 0,78, però ha començat a augmentar lleugerament en els darrers dies, mentre que l'impacte de l'aixecament de les mesures s'haurà de començar a notar a finals d'aquesta setmana. La xifra d'avui indica que cada 100 persones positives en contagien una mitjana de 89 més. També puja el risc de rebrot per segon dia consecutiu després d'una gran davallada i creix nou punts, situant-se en 210, encara per sobre dels 100 que marquen que la situació epidemiològica és molt greu.

La pressió hospitalària manté la tendència a la baixa amb una reducció de 44 hospitalitzacions que deixen el nombre total de pacients ingressats en 1.674. Les UCI també es van descarregant molt suaument, amb cinc pacients menys en les darreres hores, que deixen un total de 449 persones a llits de crític. Aquesta darrera xifra encara està per sobre de l'objectiu de Salut, que vol arribar a una ocupació de 300 persones a les UCI catalanes. Pel que fa a les defuncions, aquest dimecres s'han registrat 39 morts per Covid-19, una xifra que també marca un descens general des del pic de la segona onada. Ja són 15.967 el total de víctimes mortals d'ençà que va començar la pandèmia.

Els positius confirmats en les darreres 24 hores per PCR o test d'antigen (TA) sumen 1.368 nous casos, una xifra encara lleugerament superior al miler al qual Salut vol arribar. Tanmateix, segueix caient la incidència acumulada a 14 dies a 108,97 casos per cada 100.000 habitants quan dimarts se situava en 259,79.

