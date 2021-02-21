La velocitat de propagació torna a créixer i supera el 0,9 per primer cop en dues setmanes

La millora del gruix dels indicadors epidemiològics a Catalunya ja fa dies que s'ha aturat i les darreres dades del Departament de Salut mostren, fins i tot, com en alguns casos s'accelera un canvi de tendència. El més significatiu és que la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia o taxa Rt creix tres centèsimes i se situa en 0,91. És el primer cop en dues setmanes que supera el 0,9 i tot i que encara es manté per sota del nivell de l'1, que marca o el creixement o decreixement dels contagis, ja acumula set dies amb una tendència negativa. També empitjora la positivitat de les proves que puja tres dècimes i se situa en el 4,77%, apropant-se al 5% que fixa l'OMS com a nivell a partir del qual l'epidèmia està fora de control.



El risc de rebrot es manté estable en els 261 punts, mentre que la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants baixa de 304 a 293, el nivell més baix en dos mesos. Paral·lelament, en les últimes 24 hores s'han declarat 1.234 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, i s'ha informat de 59 noves morts i el total és de 20.470 en tota la pandèmia. Pel que fa a la pressió assistencial, creixen els pacients de Covid a planta (1.971, 27 més), mentre que baixen els de l'UCI, amb 593 (13 menys). Des del 18 de gener que els pacients crítics no se situaven per sota dels 600.

